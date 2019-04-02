Icardi should no longer be tolerated - Inter's Curva Nord

Inter's Curva Nord supporters have called on the club to axe Mauro Icardi from the squad ahead of his return to action.

Icardi has not played for the Nerazzurri since he was stripped of his captaincy in February, with his agent and wife Wanda Nara - who reportedly angered Inter with comments about the team - yet to successfully resolve contract negotiations with the club.

Coach Luciano Spalletti bemoaned the need to convince Icardi to play for Inter after the weekend defeat to Lazio, but he confirmed on Tuesday that the striker will start against Genoa.

A hardcore section of Inter's support are not on board with this development, however, believing Icardi has shown he cannot work in a "united dressing room".

The Argentina international has clashed with the fans previously after releasing a book that was considered to criticise the Curva Nord, who now will not treat him as "part of Inter".

A Curva Nord statement on Tuesday read: "After an internal discussion, all groups of the Curva Nord have unanimously decided that the behaviour of the Nerazzurri number nine should no longer be tolerated.

"The Nord believes that Icardi has shown that he does not possess the necessary character not only to wear the captain's armband but also even to be the foundation of a future united dressing room.

"With this statement, we invite the club to take the necessary steps as soon as possible to remove him from a group that does not seem the least bit willing to share with him the immediate and future path of the team, even at the risk of compromising the season run-in.

"Qualifying for the Champions League without a project that focuses on the concept of the group, which Icardi evidently will not be a part of, just means to lay the foundations for future failure.

"For us, the team spirit must come before personalities and media protagonists. Therefore the position of the Nord is that Icardi is no longer part of Inter and from now on will be treated accordingly.

"Let's go all united to Genoa to build a future together and to hold in our hearts the only thing that counts: Inter!"