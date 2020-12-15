Ibrahimovic: Milan must dream of breaking Scudetto drought

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insisted Serie A leaders Milan need the "courage to dream" of lifting their first league trophy in 10 years.

Ibrahimovic was Milan's joint top goalscorer, netting 14 times, when the Rossoneri lifted their 18th and last Scudetto in 2011.

The 39-year-old has been in near unstoppable form this campaign, scoring 10 goals in six league matches to fire Stefano Pioli's undefeated Milan to a three-point lead over city rivals Inter atop the table after 11 rounds.

Defending champions Juventus have dominated Serie A over the past decade but Ibrahimovic is full of belief that Milan can prevent the Old Lady from clinching a 10th successive title.

"The team must have the courage to dream of winning the Scudetto, we have a long way ahead," said Ibrahimovic, who is back training ahead of Wednesday's trip to Genoa following a hamstring injury.

"The team is hungry and willing, we want even more.

"I think I transmit my charisma to my team-mates, I always want to train because I feel better.

"I tell people of my same age to believe in themselves and never give up."

Milan have not finished in Serie A's top four since 2013, the year after Ibrahimovic's departure, but the Swedish star's return to the red and black jersey midway through 2019-20 sparked a revival at San Siro.

After spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy, Ibrahimovic scored 10 league goals during his comeback campaign to help newly-appointed head coach Pioli achieve a sixth-placed finish.

"My arrival at Milan was a different challenge. Milan were not at the top," the two-time Serie A top goalscorer added.

"I was hoping to do well, everyone who returned to Milan for the second time could not do as well as they had done the first time.

"It was the biggest challenge for me, I told myself: 'I'll do Zlatan Ibrahimovic and change things'."