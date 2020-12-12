Ibrahimovic insists Milan 'still haven't won anything' as Rossoneri star vows to keep playing

Zlatan Ibrahimovic warned Milan still have not won anything as the Rossoneri star urged the Serie A leaders to remain focused.

Milan – without a Scudetto since 2011 – are four points clear atop the table ahead of Sunday's clash against Parma at San Siro.

Stefano Pioli's Milan have earned 26 points in the league this season, setting a record after their first 10 Serie A games played in the three points for a win era – they only gained more points in 2003-04 (27) and in 2005-06 (28).

Milan are also unbeaten in Serie A after 10 rounds – in the last three seasons when the Italian giants have not lost any of their first 11 league matches (1991-92, 1992-93 and 2003-04) they won the Scudetto.

As expectations grow, Ibrahimovic – sidelined for the Parma fixture – told BBC Sport: "We are in unbelievable form – we are doing great, we're doing good. But we still haven't won anything, we have to keep that in mind."

Ibrahimovic has been a revelation since re-joining Milan from MLS outfit LA Galaxy in January last year.

The 39-year-old tops the Serie A's goalscoring charts this season with 10, two more than Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ibrahimovic, who found the back of the net on 11 occasions last term, has scored 11 goals across all competitions in 2020-21.

"I'll keep going until I can't do these things I'm doing," former Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona forward Ibrahimovic said.

"I just have to keep physically good and the rest will be solved by itself."

Ibrahimovic, who won the Scudetto with Milan in 2011 before leaving for PSG the following year, added: "The first time I came to Milan, I came to a club fighting for the title, the second time I came it was in a situation to bring the club and the team back to the top where it belongs.

"It's a different challenge, it's a challenge I like, because when they say it's too difficult, it's almost impossible, that's where I come in the picture and that's where I feel alive."