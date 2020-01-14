I talk to Dybala every day - No Juve row, says Sarri

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri reiterated there is no issue between himself and Paulo Dybala after the forward's angry reaction to being substituted during Sunday's 2-1 win at Roma.

Dybala crossed for Merih Demiral's opener and won the 10th-minute penalty converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, but was angered when he made way for Gonzalo Higuain with 20 minutes to play.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Coppa Italia tie against Udinese, Sarri maintained there was no need to clear the air.

"I talk to Dybala every day, also because I like him. There is no need to talk about what happened," he said.

"Among other things, the staff told me that he asked only why he was being replaced, it doesn't seem to me anything in particular.

"We are fortunate to have strong attackers who must be a resource, not a problem or a controversy."

Sarri suggested he could select a strong line-up for the round-of-16 fixture, with Ronaldo under consideration.

"Our three forwards are all in good shape," he said. "Cristiano is fine and in great form and I want to speak to him on Wednesday to find out whether or not to play him."

At the other end of the field, Demiral is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus damage to his left knee later on in the Roma match.

"I'm very sorry for Merih Demiral," Sarri added, with Juve having confirmed the 21-year-old Turkey international would undergo surgery on Monday.

"It happened in a particular moment in which he was growing a lot, demonstrating that he's a Juventus player and having scored his first goal for the club."