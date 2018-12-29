Giampaolo compares Quagliarella to Ronaldo

Marco Giampaolo compared Fabio Quagliarella to Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, while adding that Sampdoria "have a Ronaldo too!".

Sampdoria make the trip to Turin, where they will face unbeaten Serie A champions and leaders Juventus on Saturday.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals since swapping Real Madrid for Juve in the off-season, including the equaliser in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Atalanta.

Asked if Sampdoria – fifth in the standings – had any special plans to deal with the five-time ballon d'Or winner, head coach Giampaolo mentioned midfielder and England Under-21 international Ronaldo Vieira.

Giampaolo told reporters: "We have a Ronaldo too - Vieira!"

The Sampdoria boss than likened veteran striker and former Juve frontman Quagliarella – who has 11 Serie A goals this season – to Ronaldo.

"You could compare him to Ronaldo," Giampaolo said. "He has a very high shot percentage, he always scores… and then of course he's already worn that [Juventus] shirt.

"I prefer to call him our Quagliarella though."