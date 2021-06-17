Fiorentina and coach Rino Gattuso have decided, by common consent, not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next season together," the club said on their web site, adding that they would "immediately set to work to identify" another coach.
The former AC Milan and Napoli coach was appointed on May 25.
Gattuso quits as Fiorentina coach, three weeks after appointment - club
Fiorentina and coach Rino Gattuso have decided, by common consent, not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next season together," the club said on their web site, adding that they would "immediately set to work to identify" another coach.
serie a Fiorentina Gennaro Gattuso