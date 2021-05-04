Fonseca to leave Roma at end of season

Serie A side Roma have confirmed head coach Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season.

Fonseca signed a two-year contract with the Giallorossi in June 2019 following a successful spell with Shakhtar Donetsk.

He guided them to fifth in Serie A in his first season in charge but they sit seventh this campaign, 14 points adrift of the Champions League qualification places.

An impressive run to the Europa League semi-finals appears likely to come to an end on Thursday when Manchester United travel to Rome for the reverse fixture following the Premier League side's 6-2 victory in the first leg last week.

"Over these last two years we have experienced a number of highs and lows, but I have always given my all for this club and this city; a city that has always been so welcoming," Fonseca said in a statement on Roma's official website on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank the Roma fans, everyone we have worked with at Trigoria, the players, and all those who have helped us during this journey.

"We still have some very important games in front of us this season that we want to win, and we will continue to give our all in order to do so."

Chairman Dan Friedkin added: "Paulo guided the team through many challenges, including the Covid pandemic and a change of ownership, and did so with selfless integrity and great character.

"We wish him all the best for his future endeavours and know that he will be a great asset wherever he goes."