Dybala happy at Juventus and in talks over a new deal, says agent

Paulo Dybala is happy at Juventus and is in talks with the Italian champions over a new contract, according to the player's agent Jorge Antun.

The Argentina international was crowned Serie A's MVP last season after scoring 11 goals and setting up six more as Juve won a ninth straight Scudetto.

However, recent reports in Italy suggested Dybala has grown unsettled in Turin and may move on ahead of next season, with Real Madrid rumoured to be interested.

Dybala's agent has refuted those claims, though, and says the 26-year-old could extend his current deal at the Allianz Stadium.

"I have read the rumours in the newspapers in recent days - they are completely false," Antun said, quoted by Calciomercato. "Dybala is a Juventus player and is happy to be one.

"We are working with the club to renew his contract with our usual preparation."

Dybala has spent five seasons with Juventus and his existing deal runs through until 2022.