Donnarumma motivated to stay at Milan – Pioli

Gianluigi Donnarumma is motivated to stay at Milan amid reports of a contract extension for the goalkeeper, according to head coach Stefano Pioli.

Donnarumma, 21, is reportedly set to re-sign with the Serie A club, where his current deal ends in 2021.

Speaking after Milan's 3-1 win over Parma on Wednesday, Pioli said the Italy international was happy at San Siro.

"Nobody is talking about their future. We have to stay focused only on the present," Piolo told Sky Sport Italia.

"I see him calm and motivated to stay at Milan. He made a careful performance.

"I want to enjoy this team, it's nice to work with them."

Donnarumma has made 198 senior appearances for Milan since debuting in 2015-16.

The goalkeeper has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham amid uncertainty over his Milan future.