Cristiano Ronaldo matches Trezeguet feat with goal in ninth straight Serie A game

Cristiano Ronaldo emulated a feat last achieved in December 2005 as he continued his stunning goalscoring streak for Juventus on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner converted a 40th-minute penalty to give Juve the lead at home to Fiorentina.

Ronaldo has now scored in nine successive Serie A appearances, becoming the first Juventus player to do so since David Trezeguet just over 14 years ago.

The goal against Fiorentina was Ronaldo's 18th of the season in the league, with 13 of those coming in his last nine outings.

However, he still trails Lazio's Ciro Immobile (23) in the Serie A scoring charts.