Cristiano Ronaldo: Great to be top of Serie A again

Cristiano Ronaldo revelled in Juventus' victory over rivals Inter as the Serie A champions moved back to the top of the Serie A table.

Juventus leapfrogged Inter at the top with a thrilling 2-1 win in the Derby d'Italia at San Siro on Sunday.

Goals from Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain saw Juve move a point clear of Inter, who saw their perfect start to the league season snapped by the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo, who rattled the crossbar and had a goal ruled out for offside, used Instagram to celebrate Juve's fourth consecutive league victory.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote: "Very strong performance by the team today!

"Great feeling to be on the top of the table again! #finoallafine #forzajuve #liveahead."

A fine fourth-minute goal from Dybala put Juve ahead before Lautaro Martinez equalised via the penalty spot 14 minutes later.

However, Higuain had the final say after coming off the bench and scoring the winner with 10 minutes remaining in Milan.

Juve now top the table heading into the international break, with Maurizio Sarri's men returning to action against Bologna on October 19.