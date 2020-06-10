Coronavirus: Serie A fans could return to stadiums in August

Serie A fans could be allowed to attend games by August following the coronavirus pandemic, according to Italy's minister for health Carlo Sibilia.

The 2019-20 Serie A season is set to resume behind closed doors on June 20 after the campaign was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The season will now conclude on August 2, with defending champions Juventus a point clear of Lazio atop the standings through 26 matches.

As restrictions and social-distancing measures slowly ease in Italy, supporters could return to stadiums sooner rather than later.

"We all recognise that football without fans is not the same thing," Sibilia told Radio Punto Nuovo.

"I dream of seeing crowds back in the stadium, but we have to be cautious. I hope it'll be possible to get fans in for August or September.

"Considering the rules for theatres and cinemas is for around 1,000 people with social distancing, July could be discussed, but it's more complicated to get 10,000 people through the turnstiles of the Stadio San Paolo.

"With the data we have today, we wouldn't be able to guarantee safety for people in the stadium, but I hope we can be in a position to talk about this by the end of August.

"I can assure you that getting Italian football back to normal, in safety, is a primary objective."