Coronavirus: Napoli to ignore warning of 'dangerous' training return

Napoli will return to training next week despite being warned it would be dangerous with Italy in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been no sport in Italy since March 9 as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

The virus has killed 4,032 in the country, more than any other nation, with the north particularly hard hit.

Damiano Tommasi, president of the Italian Players' Union (AIC), stated it would be dangerous for players to return to work with a lockdown still imposed.

Yet Cagliari will train with players split into groups on Monday and Napoli will be back on the training field two days later.

"SSC Napoli announces that the team will resume training at the Technical Center on Wednesday 25 March with a morning session." the club stated on Friday.

Lazio are also reportedly preparing to train next week.