Coronavirus: Fiorentina trio 'no longer positive for COVID-19'

Fiorentina trio Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic are clear of coronavirus, the Serie A side announced on Sunday.

Vlahovic was the Viola's first confirmed case of COVID-19, with the striker revealing in an Instagram post that his fever at one stage reached 39 degrees.

Fellow forward Cutrone and defender Pezzella also contracted the virus, though all three are "no longer positive" following tests, Fiorentina revealed.

"Fiorentina is delighted to announce that tests have revealed that Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic are no longer positive for COVID-19," the club announced in a statement.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the doctors, nurses and hospitals that are continuing to care for all those who require medical attention at this difficult time for Italy and indeed the whole world."

Italy has been hit particularly hard during the global health pandemic, with over 15,000 lives lost in the country.

In response to the outbreak, Fiorentina set up a 'Forza e Cuore' fundraiser that reached the initial target of €500,000 inside three days, with the money used to help buy key materials and equipment.

"Fiorentina is working with the Careggi and Santa Maria Nuova ONLUS foundations through its Forza e Cuore campaign, which has so far raised in excess of €760,000," the Viola announced.

"The money has been used to purchase key materials and equipment for use in the fight against the pandemic."