Coronavirus: boss of the Italian Football Federation hopes for a recovery in early May

The boss of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina hopes that Serie A can resume on May 2 and finish no later than July.

All sporting events in Italy were suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic which killed 2,500 people in the country, the most affected in Europe, and forced Tuesday to postpone Euro-2020 for a year .

"We are working on the assumption of a resumption on May 2 and to finish the championship, going until July if we do not manage to finish on June 30", date of the end of the contracts of the players, declared Wednesday Mr. Gravina on Italian radio.

"If it turns out to be impossible to use all the dates as planned, we will change the format of the competitions," he added.

The president of the Italian Federation welcomed the decision by UEFA to postpone Euro-2020 for a year, which frees up dates for national competitions and the European Cups, while adding that he says " national championships have priority.

"We don't want to penalize anyone, but just as we plan to change formats if the window for playing is narrowed, UEFA must do the same with the Champions League and the Europa League," he added.

Among the major European championships, Italy is, after France, the one with the most dates to reschedule: 15, including 12 for the remaining league days, one for matches postponed from the 25th day and two for the Cup from Italy (return and final semi-finals).

At European level, there are respectively 6 dates missing in the Champions League and 7 in the Europa League, if the current format is maintained.