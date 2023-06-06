Club legend Maldini leaves AC Milan technical director's role

"Paolo Maldini concludes his role at the club," Milan said in a statement.

"We thank him for his years of service in the role, contributing to the return to the Champions League and to winning the Scudetto in 2021/22."

The statement added that Maldini's "day-to-day duties will be performed by a team working in close integration with the first team manager, ultimately reporting to the CEO".

In recent days, the Italian press had mentioned tensions with Gerry Cardinale, owner of RedBird Capital Partners who bought the club in August 2022, in particular concerning recruitment choices.

The former Italy defender spent his entire playing career with Milan before retiring in 2009.

He returned to the club in 2018, and extended his role as technical director in July 2022 for two seasons.

Milan won their 19th Scudetto in 2022 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this year.

They finished fourth in Serie A this season.

Maldini, 54, played over 900 games across 25 seasons with Milan, lifting the European Cup five times, as well as seven Serie A titles and the 2003 Coppa Italia.

