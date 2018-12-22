English
Chievo 1 Inter 1: Pellissier punishes below-par Nerazzurri

Inter let a 1-0 lead slip at Chievo as they were held to a draw by Serie A's bottom club.

Inter missed the chance to significantly strengthen their grip on a Champions League place as a stoppage-time equaliser saw them held to a 1-1 draw at Serie A's bottom club Chievo.

Luciano Spalletti's men were presented with an opportunity to increase the gap between themselves and fifth-placed AC Milan, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Fiorentina earlier on Saturday.

The visitors were never at their best, but looked set to claim all three points thanks to Ivan Perisic's close-range 39th-minute strike, which marked his first league goal since September.

However, a Chievo side that offered scant resistance provided a late sting in the tail thanks to Sergio Pellissier as the captain dinked over Samir Handanovic, meaning third-placed Inter are just six points clear of Milan in the fifth.

 

