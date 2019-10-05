Barella: I would get myself killed for Inter boss Conte

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella claimed he is prepared to die for Antonio Conte as the Serie A leaders focus on a top-of-the-table clash with Juventus.

San Siro will be the setting for a blockbuster Derby d'Italia when the league's two outstanding teams battle for top spot going into the international break.

Though edged out by Barcelona on Wednesday, Inter have been transformed under Conte this season and take a perfect domestic record into Sunday's game.

Barella's fine form since arriving from Cagliari has aided the Nerazzurri's rise, but the Italy international directed all plaudits to his head coach.

"He has a different attitude, a way of talking to you that gives you something new," Barella told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"For him, I would get myself killed. That applies to all his players and that makes the difference.

"Have you seen how Conte's teams run? It is not just because they are well prepared. It is because of the message he puts in your head."

Barella has appeared in all six of Inter's Serie A matches this term and scored a vital late equaliser in the Champions League draw with Slavia Prague in September.

Yet the 22-year-old might not have joined the club had he pursued an offer to link up with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea last season.

Juve boss Sarri was in charge at Stamford Bridge at the time but failed to convince his target to abandon Cagliari as they battled relegation.

"Yes, Chelsea wanted me in January," Barella said.

"But it was not an easy time for Cagliari. I said I would stay and make a decision at the end of the season."