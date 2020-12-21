Ballardini replaces Maran at Serie A strugglers Genoa

Serie A strugglers Genoa have sacked head coach Rolando Maran and replaced him with Davide Ballardini.

Maran, 57, was dismissed on Monday following the 2-0 defeat to Benevento.

He had only signed a two-year contract to take charge at the Luigi Ferraris in August.

Ballardini was later confirmed as Maran's replacement, marking the fourth time the 56-year-old has been in charge at Genoa.

He was previously appointed head coach in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Genoa are 19th in Serie A, with just seven points from their first 13 matches of the season. They have not won in Serie A since beating bottom-club Crotone 4-1 at home on September 20.

They have scored 12 league goals this season and created 85 chances, the lowest of any side except Crotone and Parma.

At the back, they have conceded 26 goals, the fourth-most in the division, and kept only one clean sheet.