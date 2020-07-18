Atalanta equal club record but drop points against Verona

Atalanta have equalled their longest-ever Serie A run of 14 matches unbeaten, though Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona may have ended their Scudetto hopes.

Another game without defeat meant this Atalanta team matched the squad of 1988-89, with next Tuesday's home clash against Bologna offering a chance to claim the record outright.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini's men, who will contest a Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain next month, missed the opportunity to move within four points of leaders Juventus.

Duvan Zapata opened the scoring after 50 minutes but an equaliser for Matteo Pessina just before the hour left Atalanta six adrift of Juve and level on points with second-placed Inter, having played a game more than both.

Lazio are fourth, two points behind La Dea, and travel to face Juventus on Monday. Inter are in action at Roma on Sunday.

.