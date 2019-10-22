Andreazzoli sacked by Genoa as Thiago Motta waits in wings

Thiago Motta appears set to become the new Genoa head coach following the departure of Aurelio Andreazzoli.

The Serie A side announced they had sacked Andreazzoli on Tuesday, two days after a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Parma left them 19th in the table.

"In the next few hours, news on the make-up of the technical staff will be announced and a presentation news conference will be held for the media," Genoa said in a statement.

Motta is expected to be named as Andreazzoli's replacement in what would be his first head coach job since he retired from playing in 2018.

The former Italy international has been coaching the Paris Saint-Germain Under-19s side since ending his playing career with the Ligue 1 champions.

Motta won league titles and the Champions League with Barcelona and Inter before heading to PSG in 2012, where he won 18 trophies in six years.

He spent the 2008-09 season with Genoa, helping them to qualify for the Europa League.

The 37-year-old was quoted by Tuttomercatoweb as saying he is "ready to get going" after arriving in Genoa on Tuesday.

Genoa, who won only one of their first eight Serie A games of the season, host Brescia on Saturday before travelling to champions Juventus on October 30.