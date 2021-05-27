Allegri set for Juventus Return

Massimiliano Allegri is set to return as Juventus boss according to beIN SPORTS sources.

The former boss who managed the side from 2014-2019, will be announced as a replacement for Andrea Pirlo within the next 24 hours.

Juventus failed to retain the Serie A title under Pirlo, but did win the Coppa Italia and seal a place in the Champions League on the final day of the season. Allegri, who won five consecutive Serie A titles in his stint with the club will be looking to revive the fortunes of the Old Lady, particularly in the Champions League where they bowed out at the round of sixteen to Porto.