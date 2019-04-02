AC Milan 1 Udinese 1: Gattuso's men drop points again after Lasagna equaliser

AC Milan dropped points for the third successive Serie A match as Kevin Lasagna cancelled out Krzysztof Piatek's opener to secure a 1-1 draw for Udinese at San Siro on Tuesday.

Gennaro Gattuso's men had lost to both Inter and Sampdoria in their two most recent games, and although they controlled much of the match, they were undone by a devastating counter-attack which Lasagna finished off.

Milan had to contend with injuries to Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lucas Paqueta in the first half, though they still managed to dominate and deservedly lead at the break, thanks to Piatek's 20th Serie A goal of the season.

But Udinese refused to let Milan run riot and they pulled level in the 64th minute through Lasagna, and his goal proved to be enough for the visitors to leave with a share of the spoils.

Three days on from a costly error in the 1-0 defeat to Samp, Donnarumma lasted just 11 minutes before he had to go off with an injury seemingly sustained while clearing the ball.

His replacement Pepe Reina was similarly untested as Milan controlled proceedings, going close in the 26th minute when Patrick Cutrone brought down Paqueta's pass and saw his half-volley pushed away by Juan Musso.

Paqueta joined Donnarumma in exiting early just before the break having hurt his ankle in a collision with Rodrigo de Paul, but Milan found the net a few minutes later – Piatek nodding in from close range after his initial volley from Cutrone's cross was saved.

Milan remained in the ascendancy after half-time, but they were caught out by a deadly break as Seko Fofana put the ball on a plate for Lasagna, who finished with aplomb.

Lasagna was less successful 16 minutes from time, however, making a mess of his finish with just Reina to beat, slicing wide.

Milan should have secured a winner in the 86th minute, but Samu Castillejo's volley from 12 yards was straight at Musso and Udinese held on to a point.

What does it mean? Milan response falls short

Despite being in control for much of the game, Milan ultimately paid for not making the most of their pressure. After taking the lead, they appeared to ease off in terms of their intensity and Udinese took advantage. Gattuso's side picked things up again towards the end, but it was too late.

Piatek leads the line effectively again

Typically lively throughout and he linked well with Cutrone. Chances were not a regular occurrence, but the January recruit from Genoa still managed to make his mark, scoring his seventh league goal for Milan.

Castillejo fails to shine

Brought on as the replacement for the lively Paqueta, Castillejo failed to offer anywhere near as much as the Brazilian.

What's next?

Another tricky test awaits Milan on Saturday, as they travel to runaway leaders Juventus. Udinese host fellow strugglers Empoli the next day.