English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Rugby

Sonny Bill Williams signs for Super League newcomers Toronto

Sonny Bill Williams signs for Super League newcomers Toronto

Getty Images

Sonny Bill Williams has returned to rugby league by signing a two-year deal with Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack.

The 34-year-old, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner with New Zealand, has switched codes again having signed a contract reportedly worth 9million Canadian dollars that will make him the highest-paid rugby league player in the world.

Williams, who featured for the All Blacks in their run to the World Cup semi-finals last month, began his professional career in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs.

After winning a Premiership with the Bulldogs, he switched to union to play for Top 14 club Toulon but returned to the NRL in 2013, winning a second title with Sydney Roosters.

It has been five years since Williams played league and his signing is a coup for a Toronto side that will spend next season in Super League having won promotion in just their third campaign.

Previous Rugby World Cup 2019: England World Cup win would
Read
Rugby World Cup 2019: England World Cup win would be best ever - Dallaglio
Next

Latest Stories