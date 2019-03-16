Scotland retain Calcutta Cup despite Ford heroics in epic

George Ford rescued England from the biggest comeback in Six Nations history as his 84th-minute try earned a 38-38 draw with Scotland at Twickenham.

There might well have been fears that this match could have been considered a non-event after Wales wrapped up the Six Nations Grand Slam before kick-off, but it proved anything but.

England, who came into the weekend still in the running for the championship, quickly put their disappointment behind them with four tries without reply to take complete control.

But Stuart McInally's score before half-time brought Scotland back into contention and they were sensationally level with around 20 minutes to play, before Sam Johnson looked to have completed an incredible turnaround.

There was one last twist in the tale of this classic, though, and Ford stormed under the posts from England's final attack to at least partially spare Eddie Jones' blushes.