Kotaru Matsushima scored a late and potentially crucial bonus-point clinching try as Japan remained on track for a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals by winning 38-19 against Samoa.

Hosts Japan, who beat Russia comfortably and stunned Ireland in their opening Pool A games, made it three wins from as many matches in Toyota, moving back to the top of the table.

Timothy Lafaele and Kazuki Himeno touched down for Jamie Joseph's side either side of half-time, while Yu Tamura moved top of the World Cup scoring charts with 18 points off the boot.

Kenki Fukuoka went over in the right corner to cancel out Henry Taefu's 73rd-minute score, before Matsushima crashed in on the left after the gong to boost Japan's chances of making the knockout stages ahead of a crunch clash with Scotland.