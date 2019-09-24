Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales' lock Hill ruled out with stress fracture

Cory Hill has been ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup after he failed to overcome a stress fracture of his fibula, Wales have announced.

Wales had just two fit locks available for their opening Pool D win over Georgia on Monday, as Warren Gatland gave Hill every chance to recover from an injury which has kept him out since February.

However, Gatland told reporters following the 43-14 victory in Toyota City that it was a possibility Hill would return to the UK, and that has now been confirmed.

A statement from the Welsh Rugby Union said Hill had been "unable to recover significantly" from his injury.

The 27-year-old has been replaced in Wales' squad by Bradley Davies.

Ospreys forward Davies, who has 65 caps and appeared at two previous World Cups, is due to arrive in Japan in Wednesday ahead of the meeting with fellow heavyweights Australia.

Gatland also has an injury concern over centre Hadleigh Parkes, who sustained a "bone fracture" in his hand in the clash with Georgia.

In better news for Wales, fly-half Dan Biggar insisted he was fine despite wearing strapping on his left arm throughout the match.