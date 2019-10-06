Rugby World Cup 2019: Springboks make changes for Canada clash

South Africa have made 13 changes to their starting side to face Canada at the Rugby World Cup on Tuesday.

After losing to the All Blacks in their opener, the Springboks have claimed comfortable wins over Namibia (57-3) and Italy (49-3) in Pool B.

With just a four-day turnaround to their clash against Canada in Kobe, South Africa opted for changes.

Captain Siya Kolisi and centre Damian De Allende are making second straight starts, while nine players who featured against Namibia are starting.

Prop Thomas Du Toit and scrum-half Cobus Reinach are also starting, meaning every player in the squad will have started for the Springboks by the end of the pool stage.

"A four-day turnaround between Tests is a challenge but we had planned for it and will be well prepared," Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said.

"This match is just as important as the three that we have already played – it has the same number of log points available and the same impact on our chances of qualifying and we have to now complete the job."

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Warrick Gelant, Damian De Allende, Frans Steyn, Sbu Nkosi, Elton Jantjies, Cobus Reinach; Thomas Du Toit, Schalk Brits, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Francois Louw.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Herschel Jantjies, Handre Pollard, Willie Le Roux.