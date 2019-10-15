Rugby World Cup 2019: Scottish Rugby Union charged over legal-action threat

World Rugby has issued misconduct charges against the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) following remarks made by chief executive Mark Dodson ahead of the crunch Rugby World Cup clash with Japan.

Dodson revealed the SRU had sought legal advice and were considering taking action if the decisive contest in Yokohama on Sunday was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis, as Scotland needed a win to have any chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

World Rugby rules state that a match cannot be postponed until the following day, but Dodson argued that the "common-sense approach" would be to play the game 24 hours later if it had been cancelled.

Japan knocked Scotland out by winning a thriller 28-21 to finish top of Pool A and reach the last eight for the first time after the game went ahead as scheduled.

Scottish Rugby could face further punishment off the field as a result of Dodson's comments.

A World Rugby statement said: "Rugby World Cup can confirm that it has issued misconduct charges against the Scottish Rugby Union in relation to recent comments made about Typhoon Hagibis and its potential impact on the Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool A match between Japan versus Scotland.

"The case will be decided by an Independent Disputes Committee and Rugby World Cup will not make any further comment on this matter pending the outcome."

Tournament director Alan Gilpin said on Tuesday: "The tournament rules are clear about appropriate behaviour.

"As a result, we have asked an independent disputes committee to look at the behaviour and comments of the Scottish union. Because of that, it would be inappropriate to comment any further."