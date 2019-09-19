Rugby World Cup 2019: Sanchez starts against France but Leguizamon misses out

Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez will bring his experience of French rugby to the Argentina team for their Rugby World Cup opener.

Sanchez has played in the Top 14 since 2011 and will hope his knowledge of the France side can aid the Pumas in a crucial early World Cup clash.

The 30-year-old is one of three players in the Argentina XV set to feature at a third finals, along with Agustin Creevy and Juan Figallo.

Creevy will earn his 86th cap, moving level with Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

However, Leguizamon, one cap short of Felipe Contepomi's Pumas record of 87, is left out of Mario Ledesma's matchday squad.

Argentina XV to play France: Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Ramiro Moyano, Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Agustin Creevy, Juan Figallo, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: Julian Montoya, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lezana, Felipe Ezcurra, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Santiago Carreras.