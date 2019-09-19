Rugby World Cup 2019: Ntamack to make history for France

Romain Ntamack will make history when he starts at fly-half for France in their Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina.

Ntamack, 20, only made his Test debut in February but has been handed the responsibility of starting at number 10 in the Pool C clash on Saturday.

Romain's father, Emile, played at the 1995 and 1999 Rugby World Cups and they will become the first father-son combination to represent France at the tournament.

France head coach Jacques Brunel has also opted to start 22-year-old Gregory Alldritt at number eight.

The clash in Chofu shapes as crucial for both teams in a pool that also includes one of the tournament favourites, England.

Captain Guilhem Guirado and Louis Picamoles are playing at their third Rugby World Cups, although the latter is starting on the bench.

France are without Paul Gabrillagues, who is serving a suspension.

France: Maxime Medard, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Yoann Huget, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado, Rabah Slimani, Arthur Iturria, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Cyril Baille, Demba Bamba, Bernard Le Roux, Louis Picamoles, Maxime Machenaud, Camille Lopez, Thomas Ramos.