Rugby World Cup 2019: Italy 48-7 Canada

Italy crushed Canada with a 48-7 victory in Fukuoka as they maintained their unbeaten Rugby World Cup start ahead of a potentially pivotal clash with South Africa.

The Azzurri had only beaten Canada by five-point margins in each of their previous two World Cup encounters, but this victory was far more emphatic as second-rowers Braam Steyn and Dean Budd touched down in the first half.

Further tries from Sebastian Negri, Mattia Bellini, Federico Zani and Matteo Minozzi - along with a penalty try - gave Italy the bonus-point success as Conor O'Shea's side followed up their 47-22 win over Namibia with another impressive display.

Andrew Coe's score gave Canada a consolation, but Italy dominated ahead of clashes against heavyweights South Africa and New Zealand in their final two Pool A games, with only two teams qualifying for the last eight.