Rugby World Cup 2019: Brits to start at number eight as Springboks rotate

South Africa have made 13 changes to their starting side to face Namibia at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

The Springboks suffered a 23-13 loss to the All Blacks in their Pool B opener, but are expected to kick-start their campaign with a big win over Namibia.

They have opted to rotate their team, with only wing Makazole Mapimpi and centre Lukhanyo Am making back-to-back starts.

Schalk Brits is starting at number eight and will captain the Springboks, with Siya Kolisi to begin the encounter on the bench.

Usually a hooker, it marks a change in role for Brits, the 38-year-old who has made 13 Test appearances for South Africa.

Thomas Du Toit, called into the squad as a replacement for the injured Trevor Nyakane, is into the matchday 23, taking a spot on the bench.

South Africa: Warrick Gelant, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, Frans Steyn, Makazole Mapimpi, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies; Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Lood De Jager, Francois Louw, Kwagga Smith, Schalk Brits.

Replacements: Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Franco Mostert, Cobus Reinach, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe.