Beard replaces Hill in Wales side for Scotland encounter

Adam Beard has replaced the injured Cory Hill in the only change to the Wales side to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Lock Hill was ruled out of the tournament after damaging his ankle while scoring a try in the victory over England last time out.

Beard steps up from the bench to start at Murrayfield, where Warren Gatland's side will attempt to stay on course for a Grand Slam.

Jake Ball has been named among the replacements along with Dan Biggar, who impressed after coming on for Gareth Anscombe in the second half against Eddie Jones' side.

There is no place in the squad for full-back Leigh Halfpenny, who recently returned from concussion.

Wales announced their team two days earlier than expected amid uncertainty over the future of Scarlets and Ospreys, after it was reported they are set to merge.

Wales: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Aaron Wainwright, Aled Davies, Dan Biggar, Owen Watkin.