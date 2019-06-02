Stephens into second successive Roland Garros quarter-final By AFP June 2, 2019 22:22 2:55 min American seventh seed Sloane Stephens reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the second successive year on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza. Stephens will face Johanna Konta, the first British woman in the last-eight since 1983, for a place in the semi-finals. The 26th seed had been a break down early in the first set but recovered and claimed victory on a fifth match point. Highlights sloane stephens