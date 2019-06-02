Roger Federer eased past Leonardo Mayer to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

Third seed Federer, 37, triumphed 6-2 6-3 6-3 in the searing heat in Paris to become the oldest player to reach the last eight of a grand slam since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open.

Federer dropped just five games when he won his previous meeting with Mayer at a major, back at the US Open in 2015, and while the Argentinian did better on the scoreboard this time around, he did little to threaten the 2009 Roland Garros champion on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 20-time major winner will have been delighted to avoid expending too much energy in draining conditions as he advanced in just one hour and 42 minutes.

A trademark crisp backhand down the line sealed an opening break for Federer and his advantage increased when Mayer double faulted in game five.

The Swiss wrapped up the first set with a volley and Mayer dropped his serve to love at the start of the second as Federer cruised along in the afternoon sun.

Mayer struggled to find a way to put his opponent under pressure and after going long with a forehand to gift Federer the second set, he received a warning for blasting the ball into the top tier of Tribune Jacques Brugnon.

The world number 68 managed to force deuce in game three of the third but Federer saw him off with the combination of an ace and a pinpoint backhand from way behind the baseline to hold.

Mayer staved off four break points to remain on serve but he was wrongfooted by a fine forehand and inevitably fell behind, with another wicked winner clinching victory for Federer.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Roger Federer [3] bt Leonardo Mayer 6-2 6-3 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer - 30/19

Mayer - 17/31

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer - 4/0

Mayer - 0/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer - 5/10

Mayer - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer - 67

Mayer - 51

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer - 82/69

Mayer - 62/47

TOTAL POINTS

Federer - 94

Mayer - 63