Thiem has Djokovic on the ropes as rain halts semi-final again

Novak Djokovic was on the ropes when heavy rainfall forced him and Dominic Thiem off in their French Open semi-final on Saturday.

The match was controversially held over from Friday following inclement weather in Paris, with Thiem leading 6-2 3-6 3-1 when play resumed on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Thiem went on to claim the third set and, although Djokovic levelled by clinching the fourth, the Austrian had taken command of fifth.

High winds continued to trouble both players, though, and the covers were brought out after Djokovic saved a break point that would have seen him fall 5-1 down in the decider.

The delay may well be welcomed by Rafael Nadal, who awaits the victor in the final on Sunday, and meant the women's showpiece between Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova would not start at 15:00 local time (13:00 GMT) as scheduled.