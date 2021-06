Krejcikova reached the last 16 for the second successive year with a 6-3, 6-2 victory and goes on to face former US Open champion Sloane Stephens for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin and eighth-seeded defending champion Iga Swiatek look to make the fourth round later Saturday.

Serena Williams, seeded seventh, plays her last 16 match on Sunday.