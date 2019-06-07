Barty outplayed me, concedes Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova felt she was outplayed by Ashleigh Barty, who was "just too good", despite the topsy-turvy nature of their French Open semi-final.

The 17-year-old acknowledged she was "frozen" in the early stages of the match as she trailed 5-0, before rallying spectacularly to take the opening set and move a break in front in the second.

The tide turned again, though, and Barty levelled the contest before taking the decider to reach her first grand slam final, denying Anisimova the same breakthrough.

The American, who stunned defending champion Simona Halep in the last eight, insisted she had not got ahead of herself midway through the second and instead suggested Barty was a level above.

"I wasn't really excited because I still had to work to win the set," Anisimova told a news conference.

"I was just trying to do the same thing I was doing, but she just stayed consistent and it was just really tough. I kind of struggled with her game, so she just outplayed me basically.

"I have played players similar to her that like to slice a lot. I have played a lot of players that actually have that game plan against me, but today she was just too good.

"I'll just keep working and practicing, and hopefully I can get to have a rematch soon."

Summing up her experience at Roland Garros, where she had not dropped a set until the second in the semi-final, Anisimova said: "It's amazing even though I'm obviously upset I lost.

"I'm always upset if I lose, because it's disappointing. But at the end of the day, I did make it to the semi-finals for the first time. So it's a positive week for me.

"I'm just going to try to be happy about the couple of weeks, and hopefully today I'll be a little bit happier than I am right now."