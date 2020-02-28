Kvitova beats Barty to set up Doha final with Sabalenka

The two-time Wimbledon winner overcame a second-set blip to reach the 37th WTA final of her career and her second in Doha, where she won the 2018 title.



Kvitova ended a run of four straight defeats to Barty, including in the Australian Open quarter-finals earlier this year.



Australia's Barty has now lost in back-to-back semi-finals after her last-four loss to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in Melbourne.

It will be Kvitova's first final since April last year in Stuttgart.



The 29-year-old Czech, ranked 11th in the world, is chasing a 28th tour title.



Earlier on Friday, Sabalenka dispatched Russian veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 6-3.



Ninth seed Sabalenka, 21, broke twice former Grand Slam champion Kuznetsova four times as she reached a 10th career WTA final -- her first of the 2020 season.