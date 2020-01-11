Moutet – I Want to Compete at the Top

Corentin Moutet reflected on his straight sets defeat to Andrey Rublev at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, insisting he needs to improve despite an impressive week in Doha.

The 20 year old Frenchman defeated Fernando Verdasco and Stan Wawrinka on route to the final but was unable to cap off a week to remember, losing 6-2, 7-6 in the final.

“I think I did some good stuff, but it's still not enough. It will never be enough, I think. I always have to work more and more because all the other guys are working as well.

“I want to keep my level and improve my level, because I'm still not on top. I'm really far away from the top at the moment.

“So I think I still need to improve my game. And physically and in my mind, I still need to work hard on it to be able to compete with all the top guys in the future.”

Moutet showed plenty of emotion on court, and showed his anger early in the second set by smashing a ball out of the arena, earning himself a code violation, and the French qualifier admitted that he should have focused more in the final, admitting that Rublev was a worthy winner today.

“He (Rublev) played a good game. He was better than me of course in all the part of the game today. If I will change something, maybe, I don't know, I will try to be more focused. Yeah, that's the only thing I could do better today.”

“I felt it in the final. Of course, six sets yesterday, I'm not used to it. It was hot. It was a really humid. I think he was tired as well because he played two matches yesterday, so it was the same for both players” added Moutet when asked about his fitness in the second set of the contest.