World number one Novak Djokovic won another gruelling battle in Doha on Thursday to continue an upbeat start to the year and progress to the Qatar Open semi-finals. The Serb came from a set down, just like in his previous match, to beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match lasting almost two hours. Djokovic will play Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Friday's semi-final, who beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.