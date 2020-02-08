Wilfried Zaha believes that the British government has to seriously act on racism if anything will change admitting that only so much can be said on the subject before real change can happen. The Ivorian winger has been subject to racist abuse on social media on a number of occasions this year and added that massive changes need to be made by the relevant authorities.

“It’s sad really but I feel like there is only so much you can say about it. There needs to be massive changes for there to be a massive difference.”

Zaha also admitted that he has decided to step back and not force the issue on racism, insisting that he does not want to give the racists a platform.

“I’ve just got bored of speaking about it really, because it’s like unless something proper happens that will scare off the other people that do it, then what is the point of putting those people (racists) in the limelight really.”

“I just tend to get on with my day really and just try to enjoy my life. If uneducated people feel likes that the only way to get to me then I can’t do anything about it. “

The FA launched an anti-racism campaign last year, but for Zaha, more action is needed for the message to truly get through. “There is only so much we can say. You can talk all day, you can post whatever, we can put no to racism. People are just going to look at it and say okay.”

Whilst Zaha singled out social media companies for needing to change urging them to take decisive action on fake accounts which bombard players with racist remarks on a regular basis.

“Unless there are actions being made then nothing is going to change. Social media is the worst people make constant fake accounts to call you a monkey to call you this, to call you that. What is the point of me outing him, what is the point of putting up these things unless there is proper action?”

You can hear more from Zaha, including his views on being the most fouled player in the Premier League in the video above.