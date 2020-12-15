Pedro Neto was Wolves' hero in second-half stoppage time as the Portugal international sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea at Molineux on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard's men went into the match the possibility of going top temporarily, but Wolves showed admirable character to come from behind to secure a fine victory against the odds.

Kurt Zouma went closest to breaking the deadlock late in the first half as he hit the frame of the goal, before Olivier Giroud did convert his seventh goal in as many games with 49 minutes on the clock.

Wolves were unperturbed, however, as Daniel Podence – a nuisance to Chelsea throughout – got himself a deserved goal in the 66th minute to restore parity.

Chelsea had seemingly ensured a share of the spoils when Wolves had a penalty award overturned, Neto deemed to have simulated contact in the area, but the winger ultimately had the final say in the fifth minute of stoppage time.