Kevin De Bruyne was typically influential as Manchester City survived a tough second half to defeat bogey side Wolves 3-1 in their Premier League opener at Molineux.

Pep Guardiola's side - aiming to reclaim the title they lost to Liverpool last term - were featuring for the first time in 2020-21 due to their involvement in the previous campaign's Champions League knockout stage.

But City made up for lost time in a dominant first 45 minutes on Monday as De Bruyne capitalised on a rash challenge to break the deadlock from the penalty spot, before Phil Foden added a stylish second.

Wolves, who did the double over City last season, enjoyed a better spell after the break and belatedly netted through Raul Jimenez, yet De Bruyne's tackle in the final seconds allowed Gabriel Jesus to strike a deflected clincher.

Now for Wolves, Summer signing Marcal starts in a 3-4-3 formation! Nice!

Team news! Man City first! Nathan Ake makes his Premier League debut for the side Foden, Sterling, Jesus make up the front three!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live stream for Wolves vs Manchester City, join me for live commentary for the game.