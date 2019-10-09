Winning eight games in a row is not easy! - Klopp October 9, 2019 23:10 0:35 min Jurgen Klopp says he isn't interested in Liverpool's winning streak, but admits winning so many matches is a difficult feat. Interviews Liverpool Premier League Jürgen Klopp -Latest Videos 21:10 min News Summary 2:00 min Wales 29 Fiji 17 0:30 min Pioli appointed by AC Milan 1:02 min Alexander-Arnold wants 'four more years' of Klopp 2:27 min RWC19: Scotland 61-0 Russia 1:41 min Wenger - Bayern "Manipulated" Gnabry 0:53 min Schweinsteiger was one of Germany's greatest ever 1:59 min Report: Argentina 47-17 USA 1:13 min Scaloni to look to the future for Argentina 0:50 min Ter Stegen relaxed about Neuer competition