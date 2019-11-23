Mitch Freeley

You can follow the Live Match Stream of West Ham Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT

Pre-game chat with Andy Townsend! Can Jose turn around the fortunes of Spurs this season?

Warm-ups underway at the London stadium! No sign of Jose yet on the pitch!

West Ham Team News!

Two changes from the side that lost to Burnley before the international break! Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko replace Fabian Balbuena and Pablo Fornals.

Our team to take on Spurs ⚒ pic.twitter.com/YHOoVg9VI1 — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 23, 2019

*TEAM NEWS KLAXON*

So here we have it! Mourinho's first-ever Spurs side! Christian Eriksen has to settle for a place in the bench, Eric Dier returns in midfield alongside Harry Winks, Son Heung-min and Lucas will start on the wings with Harry Kane leading the line!

How about West Ham? The Hammers have been struggling in recent weeks, can they turn that around against their London rivals today?

COME ON YOU IRONS!! pic.twitter.com/AeuzlkWh9U — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 23, 2019

It's like he's never been away! Jose leading Spurs out! With a certain amount of swagger!

Some early positivity from Spurs fans!

The #THFC fans seem positive about the new appointment despite their fondness for Poch.#beINExpress pic.twitter.com/EG3rxxIQ0h — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 23, 2019

So before the big game, the Express will have you covered! That's on HD 11 now!

The Mourinho era at Spurs starts today. We’ve got all the build up from 14:00 on The Express. Will he add another Premier League title in London? pic.twitter.com/ERuBNNHR4n — Andy Kerr (@AndyKerrtv) November 23, 2019

Guess who's back? Back again? Jose's back, tell a friend! Wherever he goes, Jose Mourinho is box office. From the tantrums to the trophies, Spurs have secured one the most charismatic and interesting managers ever to have graced the Premier League. So just how will Mourinho get on at Spurs? It's no secret that the North London side are in desperate need of a trophy, will Jose be able to deliver?

Good afternoon! Here we go again! Jose Mourinho is back! The Special One makes his managerial bow for Tottenham. After Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed, Spurs wasted little time in securing the services of the Portuguese coach. Now the focus will be getting Spurs back to winning ways, starting with three points away to Werst Ham in a London derby. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and yes selected goals and highlights from the game at the London Stadium.