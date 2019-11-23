You can follow the Live Match Stream of West Ham Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT
Pre-game chat with Andy Townsend! Can Jose turn around the fortunes of Spurs this season?
Warm-ups underway at the London stadium! No sign of Jose yet on the pitch!
💪 Warm-ups are underway! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/xhtKGPxOdc— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 23, 2019
West Ham Team News!
Two changes from the side that lost to Burnley before the international break! Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko replace Fabian Balbuena and Pablo Fornals.
Our team to take on Spurs ⚒ pic.twitter.com/YHOoVg9VI1— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 23, 2019
*TEAM NEWS KLAXON*
So here we have it! Mourinho's first-ever Spurs side! Christian Eriksen has to settle for a place in the bench, Eric Dier returns in midfield alongside Harry Winks, Son Heung-min and Lucas will start on the wings with Harry Kane leading the line!
Jose has named his first starting XI!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 23, 2019
📋 Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane (C)@WilliamHill latest (18+) https://t.co/G6noqUvxNN #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/o1QMVQ0wK7
How about West Ham? The Hammers have been struggling in recent weeks, can they turn that around against their London rivals today?
COME ON YOU IRONS!! pic.twitter.com/AeuzlkWh9U— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 23, 2019
It's like he's never been away! Jose leading Spurs out! With a certain amount of swagger!
Jose leads his team into the London Stadium! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ijm4xvVtnX— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 23, 2019
Some early positivity from Spurs fans!
The #THFC fans seem positive about the new appointment despite their fondness for Poch.#beINExpress pic.twitter.com/EG3rxxIQ0h— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 23, 2019
The Mourinho era at Spurs starts today. We’ve got all the build up from 14:00 on The Express. Will he add another Premier League title in London? pic.twitter.com/ERuBNNHR4n— Andy Kerr (@AndyKerrtv) November 23, 2019
Guess who's back? Back again? Jose's back, tell a friend! Wherever he goes, Jose Mourinho is box office. From the tantrums to the trophies, Spurs have secured one the most charismatic and interesting managers ever to have graced the Premier League. So just how will Mourinho get on at Spurs? It's no secret that the North London side are in desperate need of a trophy, will Jose be able to deliver?
We'll see #Mourinho back on the sidelines tomorrow in England's top-flight!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 22, 2019
Happy to have 'The Special One' back in the #PL?#beINPL #WHUTOT pic.twitter.com/RFebFVkIq0
Good afternoon! Here we go again! Jose Mourinho is back! The Special One makes his managerial bow for Tottenham. After Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed, Spurs wasted little time in securing the services of the Portuguese coach. Now the focus will be getting Spurs back to winning ways, starting with three points away to Werst Ham in a London derby. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and yes selected goals and highlights from the game at the London Stadium.