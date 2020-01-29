Mitch Freeley

Live Text!

Preamble

Mohamed Salah looks focused (he best be, he's my triple captain)

A night to remember for teenager Jeremy Ngakia! He's only making his league debut against the league leaders!

Jordan Henderson has been unrelenting in recent weeks! Another start for the Liverpool captain!

Roberto Firmino looks chirpy as he wanders into the London Stadium!

Now for Liverpool! As expected, Origi comes in for the injured Sadio Mane!

Team news! Some very good news for West Ham fans! Fabianski is back!

No Sadio Mane tonight! Can Roberto Firmino step up tonight?

West Ham might be struggling, but they've moved quickly to get in a midfielder! Tomas Soucek has signed on, and he looks thrilled to be with the hammers!

Liverpool has arrived in East London! Confidence will be high in the camp!

AHOY! Welcome to the Live Text Updates of West Ham Vs Liverpool, can the Hammers who are hovering just above the relegation zone condemn Liverpool to their first defeat of the season?! Or will Klopp's irrepressible side blow West Ham away to continue their undefeated run in the league? Don't worry we have you covered here at beIN! All the build-up, Live Text and the reaction with me on the blog! Stick around!