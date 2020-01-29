You can follow the Live Match Stream of West Ham Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT
Live Text!
Preamble
Mohamed Salah looks focused (he best be, he's my triple captain)
Warm-up time in the capital 💪🔴#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/nmADwFZb81— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2020
A night to remember for teenager Jeremy Ngakia! He's only making his league debut against the league leaders!
Jeremy Ngakia's story 🙌— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 29, 2020
Age 14: Joins the Academy of Football
Age 15: Makes his U18s debut
Age 19: Makes his first-team debut#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/QJyu2DEejN
Jordan Henderson has been unrelenting in recent weeks! Another start for the Liverpool captain!
Skipper 📸#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/pOJENsECck— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2020
Roberto Firmino looks chirpy as he wanders into the London Stadium!
👉👍#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/jnlUsJm0G0— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2020
Now for Liverpool! As expected, Origi comes in for the injured Sadio Mane!
⭐️ TEAM NEWS ⭐️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2020
Our line-up to face @WestHam 👊
Team news! Some very good news for West Ham fans! Fabianski is back!
Fabianski returns and Ngakia makes his debut 👊— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 29, 2020
How we line up against @LFC... #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/9HCKQIGWsS
No Sadio Mane tonight! Can Roberto Firmino step up tonight?
Bobby loves an away day goal 🤩⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5r2r1Xwlfz— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2020
West Ham might be struggling, but they've moved quickly to get in a midfielder! Tomas Soucek has signed on, and he looks thrilled to be with the hammers!
Our new number 2️⃣8️⃣ #WelcomeSoucek pic.twitter.com/4Oq8Mak7td— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 29, 2020
Liverpool has arrived in East London! Confidence will be high in the camp!
Tonight's venue 📸#WHULIV pic.twitter.com/JSDaANQwBW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2020
AHOY! Welcome to the Live Text Updates of West Ham Vs Liverpool, can the Hammers who are hovering just above the relegation zone condemn Liverpool to their first defeat of the season?! Or will Klopp's irrepressible side blow West Ham away to continue their undefeated run in the league? Don't worry we have you covered here at beIN! All the build-up, Live Text and the reaction with me on the blog! Stick around!