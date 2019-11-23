Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Jose Mourinho's first game in charge of Tottenham saw his new team claim a 3-2 Premier League win away to London rivals West Ham.

Mourinho left Christian Eriksen on the bench as a first-half goal and assist from Son Heung-min helped end a run of 12 away Premier League games without a victory for Spurs, despite a late home fightback.

The South Korea star opened the scoring in the 36th minute and then set up Lucas Moura to get Mourinho's men up and running, Harry Kane adding to the scoreline as Spurs climbed to sixth in the table.

Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna netted late consolations but West Ham continue to struggle after a bright start to the season. Manuel Pellegrini's side have now lost six of their past seven Premier League games.

Kane struck in the third minute of the Mourinho era but the striker had strayed offside from Dele Alli's pass.

Serge Aurier's clumsy aerial challenge on Robert Snodgrass in the box went unpunished before Son's snapshot tested Roberto Jimenez, the under-fire goalkeeper equal to the effort.

Roberto was beaten twice before the break, though, Alli's pass freeing Son to shuffle away from Issa Diop and lash home a powerful left-footed strike.

Son then created the second after fine work on the left touchline by Alli, the forward crossing low for Lucas to get in front of Aaron Cresswell and nudge home from close range.

Lucas dragged a great chance wide after the restart but it was soon 3-0, Aurier given too much room on the right to measure a cross Kane met with a downward header to move into third place on Spurs' all-time top goalscorers' list.

Substitute Antonio gave the home fans something to cheer with a fine finish in the 73rd minute to deny Mourinho, who gave Eriksen a brief late cameo, a clean sheet.

And, after an offside Declan Rice was denied by VAR, West Ham scored a second deep into added time when Ogbonna beat Paulo Gazzaniga with a low shot from a corner, but it was too little, too late for the Hammers.

Goal! Angelo Ogbonna scores late on! It's too little too late for the Hammers!

Goal! Is the comeback on? Michail Antonio smashes a shot into the bottom corner! Antonio has been impressive since coming on at half-time!

Goal! An emphatic header from Harry Kane! Plenty of questions have to be asked of the West Ham defence! Still, Spurs go 3-0 up! A dream start for Mourinho!

What a miss! How does Lucas miss that? Was it even a shot?

Goal! Lucas makes it 2-0! Somehow Dele Alli keeps the ball in, Son's surging run and cross finds Lucas and Spurs go 2-0 up just before the break!

Goal! It had been coming! Son arrows a shot into the bottom corner and Spurs take the lead!

So here we go! The Jose Mourinho begins in a few moments!

Preamble

Is Pochettino an elite manager? Andy Gray doesn't think so!

"You can't elevate Pochettino to the same level as Mourinho, Guardiola, Klopp, because his CV tells you that he hasn't won anything."





Pre-game chat with Andy Townsend! Can Jose turn around the fortunes of Spurs this season?

"When he's got the players where he wants them - in the palm of his hand - he's a terrific manager"



But can Mourinho win over the #THFC dressing room?





Warm-ups underway at the London stadium! No sign of Jose yet on the pitch!

West Ham Team News!

Two changes from the side that lost to Burnley before the international break! Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko replace Fabian Balbuena and Pablo Fornals.

Our team to take on Spurs ⚒ pic.twitter.com/YHOoVg9VI1 — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 23, 2019

*TEAM NEWS KLAXON*

So here we have it! Mourinho's first-ever Spurs side! Christian Eriksen has to settle for a place in the bench, Eric Dier returns in midfield alongside Harry Winks, Son Heung-min and Lucas will start on the wings with Harry Kane leading the line!

How about West Ham? The Hammers have been struggling in recent weeks, can they turn that around against their London rivals today?



It's like he's never been away! Jose leading Spurs out! With a certain amount of swagger!

Some early positivity from Spurs fans!

The #THFC fans seem positive about the new appointment despite their fondness for Poch.

So before the big game, the Express will have you covered! That's on HD 11 now!

The Mourinho era at Spurs starts today. We've got all the build up from 14:00 on The Express. Will he add another Premier League title in London?

Guess who's back? Back again? Jose's back, tell a friend! Wherever he goes, Jose Mourinho is box office. From the tantrums to the trophies, Spurs have secured one the most charismatic and interesting managers ever to have graced the Premier League. So just how will Mourinho get on at Spurs? It's no secret that the North London side are in desperate need of a trophy, will Jose be able to deliver?

Good afternoon! Here we go again! Jose Mourinho is back! The Special One makes his managerial bow for Tottenham. After Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed, Spurs wasted little time in securing the services of the Portuguese coach. Now the focus will be getting Spurs back to winning ways, starting with three points away to Werst Ham in a London derby. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and yes selected goals and highlights from the game at the London Stadium.