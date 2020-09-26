Tammy Abraham's last-gasp goal completed Chelsea's rescue mission following a shambolic first half in a breathless 3-3 draw at West Brom.

The Baggies were gifted three goals inside 27 minutes at The Hawthorns with Callum Robinson scoring twice after shoddy defending from Marcos Alonso and 36-year-old Premier League debutant Thiago Silva.

Kyle Bartley made it 3-0 after more poor work at a corner but Mason Mount's well-struck 55th-minute effort was backed up by substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi putting the finishing touch on a great Chelsea move.

West Brom then buckled under the sheer weight of pressure in five additional minutes as Abraham tapped in from close range after Sam Johnstone saved Kai Havertz's shot.